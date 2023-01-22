Police launch sudden death investigation after southeast house fire

Police are now investigating a sudden death at the scene of a Sunday fire in southeast Edmonton.

Firefighters were called to an address in the Meyonohk neighbourhood near 26 Avenue and 89 Street minutes before 3:20 a.m. Crews brought the blaze in an adjacent detached garage under control within about 25 minutes and declared it fully out by 9:40 a.m.

A body was found after the flames were extinguished.

Police are investigating a southeast home after a fire on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 as a sudden death (CTV News Edmonton/Dave Mitchell).

Police were brought in and seen investigating the house and garage.

Officials have not said if either the fire or death are considered suspicious.

The home appeared unaffected by the fire.