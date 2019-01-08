Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police lay charges after livestream leads officers to homicide scene
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 1:51PM MST
A 32-year-old man has been charged after a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death on the weekend.
Police were called to the scene of the stabbing around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at an apartment complex on 124 Street and 110 Avenue after getting reports that a family disturbance was being streamed live.
When they arrived, they found two injured men. The 20-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. A second man was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
Martin Ronald Damien Grey, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder in the case. Police say he and the victim were known to each other.