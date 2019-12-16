EDMONTON -- A man and woman are facing charges after a man was shot and killed in Lacombe, Alta., Sunday.

The Lacombe Police Service said the victim, 20-year-old Jeffrey Kraft, got into a confrontation with two acquaintances while driving in northeast Lacombe.

According to police, a man took out his firearm during the fight and shot Kraft.

The man and woman drove Kraft to the Lacombe Hospital and fled, police said.

The suspects were identified by Sylvan Lake RCMP and arrested after a short pursuit on foot.

Tyler John Campbell, 27, and Amie Rogers, 21, both of Lacombe, are facing homicide charges, police said.

The two are in custody and are scheduled to appear in court Friday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Calgary.