

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Police are looking for potential Alberta survivors of a British Columbia man who was arrested for sexual assault and interference.

Kevin Alexander Roberts, a 46-year-old Prince George resident, was arrested by Vancouver Police Monday for offences allegedly committed in Vancouver and Prince George.

He faces several charges, including sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual assault with a weapon, invitation to sexual touching, assault and assault causing bodily harm.

The victim, now an adult, reported the alleged crimes to police.

Investigators believe there are additional survivors, who would have been between the ages of four and 18 at the time of the offences.

Police said he has had a “transient lifestyle,” working as a truck driver with routes throughout B.C. and Alberta. In the past, he has also worked as a mover and as a school bus driver in the Prince George area.

“These types of crimes are extremely traumatic and survivors live with the life-long impact,” said Sergeant Jason Robillard in a statement.

“We are providing this information and a photo of the suspect, with hopes that we will uncover more information and help prevent this from happening to someone else.”

Anyone with related information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department’s sex crime unit at 604-717-0600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.