Police are looking for a man believed to be involved in the shooting of a woman in downtown Edmonton Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the scene of an assault with a weapon at a multi-unit residential building at 101 Avenue and 95 Street.

A 22-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound was found on the ground. She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

She is still in hospital.

Police are looking for Johnathan Gabriel Graham, 26. The alleged shooter is also known as Gabe.

He is 180 centimetres tall (5’11), and weighs about 73 kilograms (160 pounds).

Those who have information on his whereabouts are asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. He is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

EPS said Graham and the female victim may know each other.