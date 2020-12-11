EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are looking for help from the public to find a high risk offender who allegedly breached the conditions of his court order.

Rodney Gambler, 27, is wanted for two counts of breach of peace bond, and two counts of breach of court order.

Police say Gambler poses a significant risk to the public, and they consider him to be a violent and sexually violent offender, especially while under the influence of intoxicants.

He is described as 5’11”, 175 pounds with dark brown/black hair and brown eyes. He is known to carry weapons, and police are asking the public not to approach him.

Anyone who sees Gambler or knows where he is is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This isn’t the first time police have issued alerts about Gambler. On Sept. 30, 2020, May 13, 2020 and Nov. 4, 2019, police notified the public that they were trying to find Gambler after he allegedly breached his release conditions.

On Oct. 30, 2019, a release was issued to the public that Gambler would be residing in Edmonton following his release. Police noted that he had a history of violent offences, including robbery and sexual assault against strangers and vulnerable women.