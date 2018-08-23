Edmonton police are looking for tips to help locate a man who’s wanted for three counts of breach of recognizance.

Jared Owen Soosay, 21, has been known to carry weapons and is deemed to be of high risk to offend violently, police said.

EPS said he should not be approached if seen.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 780-423-42367 or #377 from a mobile phone.