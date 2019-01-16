

CTV Edmonton





Police are looking for witnesses after what they are describing as an aggressive road rage incident last week.

The incident started around 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 7 when the driver of a red car cut off a black pickup truck while heading towards the exit ramp from Whitemud Drive, eastbound to the Anthony Henday Drive southbound.

The driver of the car says that after pulled in front of the truck, the other driver began to honk and tailgate him. He pulled over on the shoulder of the off-ramp to let the truck pass by, at which point he says the other driver stopped the truck in front of him and threw an object at his car.

Both vehicles continued southbound onto the Henday, at which point the driver of the car says the driver of the truck forced him off the road into the ditch west of the freeway. A passenger then reportedly got out of the truck and began running after the car on foot.

The car then went to the 62 Avenue off-ramp, and went northbound on 215 Street in the Granville neighbourhood. The truck allegedly followed. Both vehicles stopped at the red light on 215 Street at the intersection between the River Cree Casino and Costco.

The driver of the car reported that the passenger of the truck got out for a second time and approached the car. An altercation reportedly took place, and the truck drove away northbound on 215 Street past Whitemud Drive.

Police are hoping anyone who may have seen the incident will report it to police.

The truck is described as a black Dodge Ram, between 2010 and 2016 with an Alberta license plate. The driver of the truck is described as a white woman, approximately 35-years-old.

The passenger of the truck is described as a white man between the ages of 30 and 50-years-old, with a heavier build, and grey hair pulled back in a bun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-432-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.