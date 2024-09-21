Police looking for person on bike after suspicious fire in southwest Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service is looking for a person of interest in connection with a suspicious fire that destroyed a multi-unit building and damaged several townhomes earlier this week.

Police say the person was seen riding a bike towing a small cart in the area of the fire at 3 a.m. in doorbell footage collected from neighbours.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 119 Street SW and 35 Avenue SW around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

It is believed the fire started in the apartment building under construction before spreading to nearby occupied townhomes.

No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross said it assisted 106 people with food, clothing and shelter.

In addition to the person on the bike, a man and woman walking with a stroller and a wagon were also seen in the area at 3:05 a.m.

Police believe they may have seen the person on the bike.

"We are thankful for members of the public who have stepped up and provided us with video footage that has identified two potential witnesses who might have critical information to assist our investigation," Det. Nigel Phillips said in a news release.

"If you were the people in this footage, or if you might have doorbell camera footage that has captured the suspect on their bike in the Desrochers neighbourhood at approximately 3:00 a.m., please let us know."

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.