

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





One person is dead following a collision in northwest Edmonton Wednesday night.

Investigators said a pedestrian was hit by two vehicles and died from her injuries.

One of the two vehicles did not stop. As a result, police were looking for a light-coloured small sedan. Its license plate was unknown.

Sergeant James McLeod said investigators were also using witness accounts and video of the collision to determine what happened, but were hoping other members of the public could assist.

The age and identity of the female victim was not released.

The north and southbound lanes of 127 Street between 127 and 128 Avenues were closed for several hours for the investigation.