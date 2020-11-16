EDMONTON -- The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is still working the investigation into the suspicious death of a 21-year-old man which was reported on Nov. 14.

Police are now looking for information about an incident in Wetaskiwin on Nov. 14 that might be related to the man’s death.

Around 3:30 p.m. on the Nov. 14 police responded to a complaint about an agitated man in the area of Highway 2A and Highway 13 north of Wetaskiwin. Investigators believe the man may have been driven to that location and dropped off.

He’s described as Black, about 5’7” and 168 pounds with black dreadlocks. He was wearing a grey overcoat with a black hat and carrying a bottle of Grey Goose Vodka.

Police are looking for any information on the man’s activities before the incident or any dashcam footage from the area of Highway 2A and Highway 13 north of Wetaskiwin between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7279 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.