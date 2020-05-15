EDMONTON -- Police are looking for anyone who witnessed the driver of a BMW blow a red light and hit a cyclist this week.

The crash happened on Wednesday around 6:15 a.m.

The 62-year-old woman, who had been travelling south across 137 Avenue on 142 Street, was seriously injured.

Police heard several vehicles were stopped facing east at the intersection and would have seen the BMW momentarily stop, then flee east.

“Also, an unknown male witness obtained the licence plate of the fleeing vehicle and provided it to another witness on scene,” said Const. Jeff Strickland, of the Major Collision Investigation Unit. “We would like to speak with this male who obtained the licence plate and any other witnesses who have not spoken with police already.”

Edmonton Police Service can be reached at 780-423-4567 and Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.