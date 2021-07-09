EDMONTON -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman who escaped from an Edmonton facility for federally sentenced woman.

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) was contacted just before 9 p.m. on Thursday when staff at the Buffalo Sage Wellness House realized inmate Monique Cardinal had left the facility.

Cardinal, 20, was serving a sentence of a little more than three years on one break-and-enter and one weapon offence.

According to Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region (CSC), Cardinal is 5’2” in height and weighs 128 pounds, and has a medium complexion, brown eyes and blue hair.

Cardinal also has a tattoo of a treble clef on her right middle finger and scars on her forearms.

CSC says it is investigating the incident as they work with EPS to find the offender as quickly as possible.

Buffalo Sage Wellness House is operated by Native Counselling Services of Alberta.