Police marathon reunites officer with woman whose life she changed

An Edmonton woman crossed the finish line at the Edmonton Police Service Half Marathon Sunday alongside an officer she credits with helping save her life.

Sara McNally has a history of mental illness and she's had several interactions with Edmonton police officers during times of crisis.

"I have had many mental health calls where they've responded and always they've done their best," McNally said.

In 2010, she was partially paralyzed after attempting suicide. In the years after, she continued to struggle with her mental health and physical recovery.

Const. Marie Filion was on a mental health call for McNally a year ago.

"I geared the conversation more towards some of the things she likes to do for fun, some of the things that make her smile in life and keeps her going," McNally said.

The constable made a real impression on McNally with a personalized business card.

"She left a note on the back about smiling and I have it here today too," McNally said. "I carry it with me everywhere I go and it's always in my wallet."

"It was just a reminder throughout the tough journey and here we are today," Filion said.

The pair kept in touch and McNally has regularly updated her police pal on her health and wellbeing.

To show her appreciation for everything Edmonton police officers have done for her, McNally was determined to walk 5 kilometres at the marathon, despite her mobility issues.

There – as a surprise – to help her once more, was Filion.

"Honestly, it's rewarding for me. I know we can't change the world but my goal has always been to humanize the uniform," Filion said.

"It comes with a lot of great pride to know that our members are out there doing that and making a difference to people in their time of need," said Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee.