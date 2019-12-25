The homicide section is investigating an officer involved shooting in Edmonton early Christmas morning.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of 35 Street and 147A Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

Officers got out of their vehicle, and during the exchange, one of the officers fired his gun toward the vehicle.

Investigators are still searching for the occupants of the vehicle. Police don’t know if the driver or any of the occupants were injured. The officers were not injured in the altercation.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its occupants is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been contacted about the police use of a firearm.