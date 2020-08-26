EDMONTON -- A police officer was injured after approaching a suspicious vehicle in northeast Edmonton Monday night.

The Edmonton Police Service said officers saw a suspicious vehicle parked near 91 Street and 127 Avenue, and when they checked the license plate it came up unregistered and belonging to a different vehicle.

Officers were walking up to the car when the driver suddenly reversed and hit one of them, striking his leg and running over his foot, police said. The officers called for backup and drew their service weapons.

The driver attempted to drive away a second time, but police boxed him in, and he surrendered by throwing his keys out the window, EPS said.

The driver and two other people in the vehicle were arrested, said police.

Officers found a loaded shotgun in the trunk of the car, and another on the floor of the back seat, along with shotgun rounds, drugs, and two Alberta license plates — one of which was stolen.

The three people arrested were charged with 56 criminal offences including assaulting police, operating a vehicle while disqualified, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, along with several firearms-related charges.

Police say the officer did not sustain any serious injuries.