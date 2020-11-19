EDMONTON -- CTV News Edmonton has confirmed that a police officer was taken to hospital after a hit-and-run in south Edmonton early Thursday morning.

The officer was hit just after 1:30 a.m.

Police closed a section of Whitemud Drive Thursday morning after what they are calling a "traffic incident."

According to the Edmonton Police Service, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is involved.

ASIRT is called in when serious injury or death may have been caused by police action.

The road was closed from 34 Street to Anthony Henday Drive. Police reopened one lane of Whitemud Drive at around 6 a.m. but remain on the scene.

There is a second crime scene with a heavy police presence south of 17 Street.

Southbound traffic on 17 Street between Anthony Henday Drive and Ellerslie Road is expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.