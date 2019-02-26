Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police on scene at northeast Edmonton condo complex
Police are on scene in the Clareview neighbourhood of Edmonton.
CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 6:11AM MST
Few details are being released after an incident in northeast Edmonton on Tuesday morning.
Police have tape surrounding a townhouse complex and parking lot at 38 Street and 135 Avenue NW.
Officers are on scene, but police have so far remained tight lipped about what they are investigating.
More to come…