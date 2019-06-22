Police were called to an apparent motorcycle crash in central Edmonton Saturday afternoon.

A motorcycle was seen on its side near an advertisement bench at Scona Road and 95A Avenue shortly after 4 p.m.

The cause and extent of injuries of the crash are unknown.

Southbound Scona Road traffic was detoured at 95A Avenue through the Old Timers Cabin parking lot.

Northbound traffic was unaffected.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.