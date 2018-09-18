EPS officers were called to an apparent stabbing Tuesday morning at an LRT station in south Edmonton.

Witnesses told CTV News a transit rider was stabbed a number of times while waiting to board the train at the South Campus Station.

BREAKING: Witnesses say a transit rider was stabbed multiple times waiting to board the LRT at South Campus. One person tells me that it was an unprovoked attack and the suspect took off from the scene. pic.twitter.com/IdkIagjM89 — Jonathan Glasgow (@JonGlasgowCTV) September 18, 2018

Witnessses say they heard yelling on the platform. They tell me the victim was conscious when police arrived. Major backup of students trying to get to class as the LRT is not running at the money through South Campus — Jonathan Glasgow (@JonGlasgowCTV) September 18, 2018

More to come…