Police on the hunt for stolen truck used to steal High Prairie ATM
RCMP have released this photo of a stolen truck used to steal an ATM in High Prairie.
Published Thursday, November 21, 2019 3:05PM MST
Last Updated Friday, November 22, 2019 4:44PM MST
EDMONTON -- RCMP in High Prairie have released a photo of a stolen truck that was used to steal an ATM on Thursday.
Police continue to search for the people responsible for stealing the ATM from the Circle K convenience store.
Police say two thieves broke into the store around 3:45 a.m. and then used a cable to pull out the ATM with a truck driven by a third man.
The robbery caused extensive damage to the store.
The truck, a red 2007 GMC Sierra pick-up that was stolen overnight from the Days Inn in High Prairie, was located around 7:30 a.m. in a rural area near High Prairie.
Anyone with information about the thieves is asked to call High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3770 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
High Prairie is about 375 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.