A spokesperson for Edmonton police says there will be police presence around the city’s mosques during prayers on Friday.

The move is in response to shootings at two mosques in New Zealand that left 49 people dead.

EPS says they aren’t aware of any threats at local mosques at this time, but they say events like the shooting can impact a community’s perception of safety.

“We have to not be fearful because that's the purpose of these kinds of incidents, but also keep in mind that there is an inspirational aspect to these attacks,” said terror expert John McCoy. “They're speaking to a specific audience; they're trying to inspire a specific audience and pursue a political cause. So we have to be mindful of the ability of international events to inspire locals.”

Premier Rachel Notley also issued a statement on Friday, offering condolences on behalf of Albertans.

“There is hate in the world but we can never forget that love is stronger,” Notley said in the statement.

“Together, we must continue the fight against racism, hate, intolerance and religious persecution of all forms, including Islamophobia.”