EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Police presence in Red Deer due to search for suspect

    RCMP generic
    Share

    RCMP in Red Deer are "tracking a suspect" Wednesday morning.

    Mounties issued a warning of heavy police presence in the 5100 block of 62 Street – near the Wedgewood Gardens apartment complex – around 7:10 a.m.

    They did not provide any other details.

    "We have a significant number of resources focused on safely dealing with this incident and on protecting the public. We ask that the public remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or tips to the Red Deer RCMP or Crime Stoppers," Mounties said in the public notice.

    A similar warning was issued on Monday, when RCMP were "tracking a suspect" on the north side of Red Deer. Later, after the person had not been found, police said there was no "immediate risk" to the community.

    RCMP have not said the two events are related. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News