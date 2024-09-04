Police presence in Red Deer due to search for suspect

RCMP in Red Deer are "tracking a suspect" Wednesday morning.

Mounties issued a warning of heavy police presence in the 5100 block of 62 Street – near the Wedgewood Gardens apartment complex – around 7:10 a.m.

They did not provide any other details.

"We have a significant number of resources focused on safely dealing with this incident and on protecting the public. We ask that the public remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or tips to the Red Deer RCMP or Crime Stoppers," Mounties said in the public notice.

A similar warning was issued on Monday, when RCMP were "tracking a suspect" on the north side of Red Deer. Later, after the person had not been found, police said there was no "immediate risk" to the community.

RCMP have not said the two events are related.