Police presence northeast of Redwater
Published Monday, June 15, 2020 8:53PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Redwater RCMP are advising the public about a heavy police presence near Township Road 580 and Range Road 210, northeast of Redwater.
Police responded to the incident because of a public safety complaint.
RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area, and not to post videos or photos on social media of officers.
No further information has been provided.