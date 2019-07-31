A "sports car" being chased by police after shots were fired in central Alberta was involved in a crash during the pursuit, RCMP said.

Mounties were after shots were fired north of Blackfalds at approximately 12:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Police were given a description of the sports car. Officers located it in Red Deer, began a pursuit but quickly called it off "in the interest of public safety."

At 1:45 p.m., Mounties located that same vehicle on Highway 815, but shortly after the chase began, the car was struck by a pickup truck travelling east on Highway 11.

People in the sports car were injured in the crash, police said. The occupants of the truck were not hurt.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating.