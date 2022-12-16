Police release image of suspect in assault near LRT station
Police have released a photo of a woman they say was involved in an assault and robbery outside an Edmonton LRT station last month.
Janelle Dyke was outside MacEwan LRT station shortly before 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 22 when she was approached by two women coming from the direction of the train station.
She says the women asked her for money, and she offered some, and then one of the women hit her twice in the head. The other doused her with bear spray or pepper spray.
Her phone was taken, along with her cash.
According to police, a 33-year-old woman has been charged with assault in the case, but they’re still trying to identify the second woman.
She’s described as small in stature and wearing glasses.
Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
With files from CTV News Edmonton’s David Ewasuk and Sean Amato.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Lengthy cold spell starts this weekend
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Large snowstorm hovering over Eastern Ontario, travelling east to Atlantic Canada this weekend
A large storm system from the U.S. is in the nation's capital Friday, as eastern Quebec and the Maritimes brace for more snow and freezing rain Saturday.
Royals keep calm, carry on after Harry and Meghan series
The Royal Family stuck to routine and remained silent Friday over the second half of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's documentary series, which made hard-hitting claims against Harry's brother, Prince William.
Student solves 2,500-year-old grammatical puzzle
An Indian PhD student at the University of Cambridge has made what language experts are calling a "revolutionary discovery" in solving a 2,500-year-old Sanskrit grammatical puzzle.
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, unleashing flood of devastation
A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and more than a thousand tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday.
Prince William's godmother apologizes to woman over racism incident
Prince William's godmother has met to offer her sincere apologies to a woman over 'unacceptable' comments she had made about her race and nationality at an official royal reception last month, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
'Society let him down,' grieving mother says in warning about sports betting ads
As a sea of sports betting commercials are broadcast across the country, critics say they believe Canada is on the verge of a new 'public health disaster.'
Watch a fighter jet pilot eject during a failed landing
Video shows the pilot of a Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II fighter jet ejecting and parachuting to the ground during a failed landing at the U.S. Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth, Texas.
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
Ukraine's capital came under one of the biggest attacks of the war on Friday as Russia's invading forces fired dozens of missiles across the country, Ukrainian officials said. Strikes were reported in at least four cities, triggering widespread emergency power outages.
Brittney Griner says she'll play basketball in Arizona again
Brittney Griner said she's 'grateful' to be back in the United States and plans on playing basketball again next season for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury. Her comments came a week after she was released from a Russian prison, freed in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange.
Calgary
-
Caught on camera? Police seek footage of Ford Expedition in Douglasdale shooting death
Calgary police have released more information on the shooting death of a man in the community of Douglasdale on Thursday.
-
Cochrane highway interchange construction slated to begin next spring: province
An overpass at the intersection of two major highways in Cochrane is a step closer to fruition according to the government of Alberta.
-
University of Calgary-led study looks into the secret behind reindeer regeneration
It's probably not Christmas magic, but a group of scientists at the University of Calgary is looking into why reindeer maintain an uncanny ability to perfectly regenerate their skin all their lives.
Saskatoon
-
Alaska bound plane makes emergency landing in Saskatoon
There was an unusual sight at the Saskatoon airport Thursday afternoon when an Alaska-bound plane had to make an emergency landing.
-
'We want to make sure everyone’s warm and fed': Sask. man turns school bus into overnight warm-up space
A Saskatoon man has turned a school bus into a place for people to warm up at night.
-
2 vehicle crash knocks over hydrant
A two-vehicle crash on 22nd Street and Avenue I knocked over a fire hydrant in Saskatoon Friday morning.
Regina
-
No ambulance available in Regina 71 times in October 2022, SHA stats show
No ambulance was immediately available to respond to emergencies in Regina 206 times from May to October 2022 – including 71 in October alone.
-
Mill rate and utilities still to be discussed as city budget talks enter day 3
The City of Regina will enter day three of budget deliberations on Friday with the mill rate and utilities still to be debated.
-
Moose Jaw man wanted for alleged sexual offences involving children
Moose Jaw police are searching for a 40-year-old man wanted for numerous alleged sexual offences involving children.
Atlantic
-
Weekend weather: Snowfall warnings issued in N.B., N.S. and P.E.I. to see mix of rain and snow
Environment Canada has issued a number of snowfall warnings and special weather statements for New Brunswick. Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will also see a mix of snow and rain this weekend.
-
Nova Scotia's chief doctor urges holiday caution as province hits peak flu season
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health is urging caution during the holiday season as flu cases hit peak levels across the province.
-
N.B. releases report on systemic racism despite criticism from Indigenous leadership
New Brunswick has released its report on systemic racism in the province, months after Indigenous leaders called on the premier to scrap the project.
Toronto
-
Decades-old Toronto dive bar to be replaced by a 40-storey condo
A decades-old dive bar is set to close as the Toronto block it’s belonged to for 30-years is replaced by a 40-storey condo.
-
It's officially a buyer's market in Toronto, RBC says
It is officially a buyer’s market in many parts of the GTA as the ratio of sales to new listings continues to slide amid an ongoing housing correction, a new report from a major Canadian bank says.
-
Toronto council calls on Doug Ford to repeal strong mayors bill
Toronto city council is calling on the Doug Ford government to repeal a bill allowing the mayor to pass certain bylaws without a majority vote.
Montreal
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | 15 to 25 cm of snow expected in Montreal by Saturday
Ready your shovels: the snow has started to fall in Montreal and surrounding areas, with 15 to 25 centimetres expected by Saturday afternoon. Light and blowing snow is forecasted throughout the morning, with snowfall becoming heavier in the evening.
-
Montrealers walk Ukrainian girl's route with message about road safety
On Friday morning, parents, children and other community members in the Sainte-Marie neighbourhood walked the same route that seven-year-old Maria Legenkovska took on Tuesday when she was struck by a vehicle and died.
-
Two new nurse-led clinics open in Montreal amid ER overcrowding
Two additional medical clinics led by nurse practitioners have opened in Montreal to help relieve pressure on the city's beleaguered emergency rooms, the Quebec government has announced.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm hits Ottawa, cancelling school buses and slowing down the commute
A snowfall warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for 20 to 30 cm of snow by Saturday morning.
-
Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
-
TOY MOUNTAIN
TOY MOUNTAIN | Final push to build the Toy Mountain in Ottawa
The Salvation Army says it expects to provide toys to 27,500 children in Ottawa this Christmas through the Toy Mountain campaign.
Kitchener
-
Police offer cash reward as family pleads for answers in 7-year-old Kitchener homicide case
Waterloo regional police have issued a $50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the 2015 murder of 23-year-old Gavin Daley.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a minivan at Kitchener roundabout
Police say a man who was struck by a minivan at a Kitchener roundabout on Wednesday has died.
-
Family of Waterloo crash victim calling for more safety measures
The family of a man who was hit by a car while walking through a Waterloo roundabout is calling for more pedestrian safety measures.
Northern Ontario
-
Victim in the Sault kidnapped and assaulted by a stranger
A suspect from Timmins kidnapped someone in Sault Ste. Marie this week while the victim was getting off a transit bus.
-
Sudbury firefighters extinguish blaze, then help family rescue Christmas presents
A family of five in Sudbury has been displaced by a residential fire that broke out early Friday morning.
-
Four charged in Timmins drug bust, $118K in fentanyl, crack seized
Four people -- three of whom are from the Toronto area -- have been charged and more than $118,000 in fentanyl and crack cocaine has been seized along with three loaded handguns in a recent Timmins drug bust.
Winnipeg
-
No guarantees, but expert says search of Winnipeg area landfill for women's remains may succeed
In 2002, investigators started a massive search of Robert Pickton's pig farm in British Columbia and eventually found the remains of several women.
-
Cyclist hit and killed by front-end loader: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are investigating after a cyclist was killed after being hit by a front-end loader on Thursday night.
-
Schools closed in Manitoba amid poor weather conditions
Manitoba is seeing a number of school closures on Friday due to poor driving conditions and reduced visibility from the snow.
Vancouver
-
Police incident unfolding in Burnaby, IIO deployed
B.C’s independent police watchdog has been deployed in Burnaby, where Mounties say an incident is unfolding.
-
Drag performer brings festive cheer to North Vancouver
It’s been said that St. Nick knows when you’re sleeping and he knows when you’re awake – but when Santa gets a little busy, he has a very special family member step in to spread the magic of Christmas.
-
More snow, frigid temperatures forecast for Metro Vancouver. Is the region ready?
A snow event two weeks ago crippled Metro Vancouver’s roads, bridges and highways, leaving some drivers stranded for hours.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. family recalls 'amazing' experience working on new Avatar movie
A new film that is being promoted as 'a movie event of a generation' holds special meaning for two generations of a Campbell River, B.C., family.
-
Canadian navy lieutenant fined, reprimanded for vaping aboard ship
A navy lieutenant has been reprimanded and fined $750 for using an e-cigarette aboard a Royal Canadian Navy frigate.
-
Escaped inmate sentenced to life for 'cold-blooded' murder of Metchosin man
Friends and relatives of murder victim Martin Payne say they are haunted by the actions of “two selfish, reckless” people who chose their victim because his home was near the prison where the men escaped.