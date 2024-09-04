Police release image of van suspected in St. Albert shooting

Mounties have released a photo of the van believed to be involved in a shooting in St. Albert over the long weekend.

The dark image shows what appears to be a white van with tinted windows.

The shooting happened on Levasseur Road at the Grandin Road intersection around 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

The mother of the 16-year-old girl driving the car told CTV News Edmonton she believes the teens were shot at because her daughter's boyfriend gave the finger to the van's driver as they passed, thinking they were one of their friends.

The driver of the van is then reported to have followed them from Grovesnor Boulevard to the intersection and opened fire when the teens stopped at a red light.

A 17-year-old boy was hit twice in the back and required surgery for his injuries. The girl's mother said her daughter was hit in the head by pellets from the shots. The third teen, another 17-year-old boy, was not hurt.

Photo released of van believed to be involved in St. Albert shooting on Sept. 2, 2024. (Source: RCMP)

Police are still looking for images of the van involved.

Anyone with surveillance cameras in the Heritage Lakes, Riel and Grandin neighbourhoods is asked to check their footage between 12:30 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. on Monday for the white van or anything suspicious.