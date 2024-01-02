EDMONTON
    Police release new photos of man who allegedly robbed Century Casino in St. Albert

    Police say this man robbed the Century Casino in St. Albert on Nov. 12, 2023. (Credit: RCMP) Police say this man robbed the Century Casino in St. Albert on Nov. 12, 2023. (Credit: RCMP)

    Police have released two additional photos of the person they say robbed a St. Albert casino in November.

    The man robbed the Century Casino in St. Albert on the afternoon of Nov. 12, RCMP said, before leaving in a dark-coloured Jeep Cherokee.

    The thief is described as in his 40s, approximately 5'5" tall, with a light complexion, police said.

    He was wearing a black mask, black hat, black gloves, dark jacket, black hoodie and blue jeans during the robbery.

    Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700. 

    Mounties said the man left the casino in this Jeep Cherokee. (Supplied)

    St. Albert RCMP say this man robbed Century Casino on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (Supplied)

