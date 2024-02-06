Police release photo of senior who allegedly sexually assaulted a child in Lloydminster

Police are looking for a senior citizen who they say sexually assaulted a youth in eastern Alberta last month.

Mounties say the man reached over a counter at a Lloydminster business and assaulted the minor on Jan. 29.

The victim's age and gender has not been released.

The senior is described as 65-75 years old with a fair complexion, medium build, short grey hair, and missing fingers on his left hand.

He was using a blue walker, and was last seen wearing a beige Kangol hat, a dark blue jacket, beige pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Lloydminster RCMP at 780-808-8400 and not to approach him.

Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.