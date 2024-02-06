EDMONTON
    • Police release photo of senior who allegedly sexually assaulted a child in Lloydminster

    Police say this man sexually assaulted a youth in Lloydminster on Jan. 29, 2024. (Credit: RCMP) Police say this man sexually assaulted a youth in Lloydminster on Jan. 29, 2024. (Credit: RCMP)
    Police are looking for a senior citizen who they say sexually assaulted a youth in eastern Alberta last month.

    Mounties say the man reached over a counter at a Lloydminster business and assaulted the minor on Jan. 29.

    The victim's age and gender has not been released.

    The senior is described as 65-75 years old with a fair complexion, medium build, short grey hair, and missing fingers on his left hand.

    He was using a blue walker, and was last seen wearing a beige Kangol hat, a dark blue jacket, beige pants, and black shoes.

    Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Lloydminster RCMP at 780-808-8400 and not to approach him.

    Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

