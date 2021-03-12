EDMONTON -- Edmonton Police Service is looking for two people in connection with cheque frauds totaling more than $250,000.

Investigators said the frauds were reported between December 2020 and February 2021. According to EPS, a man and a woman went to a variety of Edmonton-area banks on at least five occasions to cash fraudulent cheques.

The pair would present cheques that were stolen or written fraudulently in exchange for cash amounts between $35,000 and $100,000.

Police said security footage shows the same man and woman committing all five of the reported frauds. They’re releasing images of the thieves in hopes that someone might recognize them and come forward.

The woman is described as white, 35 to 40 years old, 5’6” tall, weighing about 165 pounds. She reportedly changes her hair frequently, and may have used wigs while committing the crimes. She is known to use the names Stephanie Marie Johnson, Vanessa Whitney Mayfield, Charlotte M. Henderson, Brittany T. Carter and Melodie Ashley Carrington.

The man is described as Black, 35 to 40 years old, 5’8” tall and 150 pounds. He reportedly changes his hairstyle frequently, and has a noticeable tattoo on his left hand.

Anyone with information about the thieves is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.