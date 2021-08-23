Advertisement
Police release sketch of man who approached young girl in Blackfalds
Police say a man driving a red SUV or pick-up truck approached a seven-year-old girl riding a bike on Oak Street in Blackfalds on Aug. 9, 2021, and told her to get into his vehicle. A composite sketch of the man was released on Aug. 23. (Photo provided.)
EDMONTON -- Blackfalds RCMP have released a sketch of a man who reportedly told a seven-year-old girl to get into his vehicle.
Mounties were told the man approached the girl on Aug. 9 on Blackfalds' Oak Street between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The child ignored him and went home.
He was driving a red SUV or pick-up truck and wearing glasses and a blue button-up shirt.
The child said he had darker skin, brown eyes and an accent.
RCMP noted the sketch is similar to a sketch of a man who offered to pay a 13-year-old near Calgary for sex, but said investigators "cannot confirm whether these two incidents are connected, however we do acknowledge that there is a resemblance between the two composite sketches of the suspects."