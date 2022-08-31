Police release video connected to Sherwood Park arson

Police have released surveillance video in hopes of finding the people responsible for deliberately setting a fire in a Sherwood Park development last month.

The fire happened in the early morning hours of July 23 on Sedum Way.

One home burned to its foundation and a second was engulfed in flames, causing extensive damage.

Both homes were new builds and were empty at the time of the fire.

Investigators determined that the fire was deliberately set and an unknown accelerant was found at the scene.

Newly released security video shows two persons of interest arriving in a silver or grey four-door hatchback or SUV and walking toward the homes around 2:30 a.m.

At 3:19 a.m., the same two people are seen getting back into their vehicle and leaving the area.

At 3:37 a.m., flames can be seen coming from the homes.

Police are looking for help identifying the individuals.

The first person of interest is described as male, in his late teens or early 20s with a slim build and wearing dark shorts and a t-shirt.

The second person is described as male, in his late teens or early 20s, wearing a green jacket or sweater, and slightly taller than the first male.

The vehicle was last seen driving south on Sandstone Boulevard.

Anyone with information on either person is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.