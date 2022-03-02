Police release video of convenience store robberies, seeking 2 suspects

Police in Edmonton have released surveillance video of two convenience store robberies in hopes the public can help them identify a pair of suspects.

Just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 25, police responded to reports of a robbery at the Circle K at 182 Street and 89 Avenue.

The video shows one suspect threatening the clerk with a large knife, holding it at his throat, while the other man went behind the till and stole cigarettes.

Police say shortly after, the first suspect entered another Circle K location at 172 Street and 95 Avenue. Video shows the man threatening the clerk with a knife before emptying the register into a bag, taking several packs of cigarettes before fleeing the store.

Police say the first suspect is a man between 25 and 30 years old, standing five feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds. He’s described as being Asian or mixed race and was wearing a black jacket, black jeans and tan gloves, and black fabric wrapped around his face.

The second suspect is a man between 20 and 25 years old, standing at last six feet tall, with a thin build. Police say he was wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket with large white lettering on the back, black jeans, and a black handkerchief over his face.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service or Crime Stoppers.