Police release video of encampment found dug into hill under High Level Bridge

On Wednesday, Edmonton police posted video of a large encampment found excavated under the High Level Bridge in August.

In a Facebook video, the Edmonton Police Service shows officers at two large encampments built on the hill under the bridge near the supporting beams.

EPS said in the video description that one had been excavated at the base of the bridge and that several people were living there. Inside, officers said they found axes and knives, and stolen property.

EPS told CTV News Edmonton no arrests were made and no charges were laid.

A screenshot of a video posted to Facebook by the Edmonton Police Service shows damage to the hill near the base of a support pillar for the High Level Bridge, where an encampment was excavated into the hill in August. (Facebook/Edmonton Police Service)While the video shows significant excavation surrounding a bridge support pillar, EPS said a bridge inspection team found no damage to the bridge.

Police said Wednesday that the site was found reoccupied on Monday, and that four people were removed and offered access to services.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the city for more information on any damage or plans to secure the site.