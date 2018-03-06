Officials said Alberta now accounts for more than a quarter of vehicle thefts in Canada, and police said Alberta drivers need to do more to protect their property – while the Alberta Motor Association has launched a program to help drivers.

In Alberta, the rate of car thefts is triple the national average at 29 percent, according to AMA.

As a result, AMA showed off a new campaign aimed at reducing car thefts.

“Lock it or lose it,” Jeff Kasbrick said. “Is a simple call to action for Albertans, remove your valuables, lock your vehicle, take your keys with you.”

Edmonton Police Service Staff Sgt. Steve Sharpe said many potential car thieves target vehicles parked in parking lots.

“They’re going to places where the vehicles are constantly cycling,” Sharpe said. “If we saw someone walking here, we’d think they’re going to their vehicle.”

With files from David Ewasuk