Police want more video in connection to a 22-year-old man's homicide in Strathcona County, and also released a surveillance photo they believe is from the night he disappeared.

On July 12, RCMP confirmed Kevin Sim, who was reported missing on July 5,was found dead in Strathcona County.

That same day, RCMP asked for dash cam footage taken between 11:30 p.m. on June 30 and 9:30 a.m. on July 1 in the area of Whitemud Drive between 111 Street and Anthony Henday Drive, and at the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway 21.

RCMP received "dash cam video, tips and possible leads," but are now asking the public for more footage during those times in the same area on Whitemud Drive.

Police also issued the following surveillance photo of Sim, taken at a Sobeys the night he disappeared.

Anyone with information about Sim's death is asked to call Strathcona RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.