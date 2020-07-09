EDMONTON -- Fireworks have led to dozens of calls to emergency services this month.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said they have received 14 calls reporting fireworks since July 1.

Police have also responded to 47 calls about gunshots that turned out to be fireworks.

Officials said these calls tie up dispatch lines and use up resources. They’re asking residents to have proper fireworks permits and notify officials where and when they’re going to be set off.

Permits can be granted for fireworks on private residential properties.