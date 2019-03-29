

CTV Edmonton





Police were on scene at two Nova Chemicals locations in Alberta on Friday after two potential threats, but police have not confirmed if the two incidents are connected.

The first threat was made against the Nova Chemical plant in Joffre, Alta. on Thursday evening. Nova Chemicals in Joffre develops and manufactures ethylene and polyethylene products.

RCMP is on scene and is working on determining whether the threat is valid and whether the property is safe for employees.

Investigators won't reveal what the threat was or how it was delivered.

Joffre is east of Red Deer and approximately 160 kilometres south of Edmonton.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday morning, a suspicious package was found at the Nova Chemicals office in downtown Calgary.

Staff was evacuated from the building, and transit service was shut down in the area.

People were allowed to return to the building shortly before 12:30 and transit service was restored.

Police haven’t revealed any more information about the package.