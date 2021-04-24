EDMONTON -- Edmonton police responded to a stabbing Saturday morning blocks away from the Blatchford area.

Around 4:30 a.m. police say they were called to an area near 118 Avenue and west of 124 Street.

Witnesses found a bleeding man on the sidewalk, police said.

According to police, the victim refused medical attention or police intervention and left the scene despite apparent stab wounds to the chest and stomach.

Police said his injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.