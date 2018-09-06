

Marianne Maravilla, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton man is facing charges after police recovered 83 stolen bicycles and hundreds of bike parts at a south-side residence.

Jimmy Markortoff, 57 is currently facing two charges of possession of stolen property under $5,000 with additional charges pending.

The EPS and the city launched a new campaign on Thursday to remind cyclists to secure their property in order to prevent bike theft in the city.

Officials said between 25 to 30 bicycles are either abandoned or stolen each week, but only 24 per cent of these bikes are returned to their owners since police are unable to release the bikes without any proof of ownership provided.

"It is very important that owners find and record their bike's serial number," says Cst. Michael Zacharuk with the EPS Community Action Team. "The serial number is how cyclists can prove ownership of their property."

Officials are reminding cyclists that in order to reclaim recovered bicycles, owners must provide EPS with:

A copy of the police report or file number

Photo I.D.

The serial number for your bike (in the form of a bill of sale, purchase receipt, warranty card, photograph, or other documented form)

A detailed description of your bike including any aftermarket parts

Details on the EPS campaign can be found online.