Police say they charged a total of 18 people over the two days of the “Get Together” music party at the Shaw Conference Centre in Edmonton last Thursday and Friday.

Eight people were arrested for drug related offences on the first night, and ten on the second. Of those arrested on both nights, police say 10 were from out of town, and most had never been charged by police in the past.

In addition to the arrests, police seized 420 MDMA pills on the first night and 154 on the second night.

Five people were also taken to hospital over the course of the event. Alberta Health Services says one person was in life-threatening condition, two in serious condition, and two in stable condition.