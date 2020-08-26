EDMONTON -- The death of a man who was found injured near a bus shelter last week has been ruled a homicide.

Police say 68-year-old Russell William Storoschuk died from blunt trauma.

He was found hurt on Aug. 22 around 4 a.m. near 118 Avenue and 42 Street.

According to Edmonton Police Service, Storoschuk had earlier been involved in an altercation.

Witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage from that area between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. are asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Storoschuk's death is the city's 17th homicide.