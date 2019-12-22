EDMONTON -- Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man at a Red Deer Walmart Friday night.

The shooting was initially believed to be a targeted attack, but the investigation by Alberta RCMP revealed this was not the case.

Charles Williams, 69, and his wife were leaving the store when Williams was approached by a man.

There was a scuffle and Williams was fatally shot.

The suspect then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, which was driven by a woman.

Shortly after the shooting Rimbey RCMP received a report of another stolen vehicle in their area, and two stolen vehicles were quickly spotted by RCMP Air Services.

A spike belt was deployed, and both stolen vehicles were stopped on Highway 11.

The female suspect remained in one of the stolen vehicles and was captured, however the male fled on foot and was caught shortly after. Police say both suspects were in custody by 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Chase Freed, 18, and Crystal Maurice, 30, both of Red Deer, face several charges.

Freed has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder while using a firearm, failing to stop while being pursued by a police officer, dangerous operation and theft of motor vehicle.

Maurice has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, failing to stop while being pursued by a police officer, dangerous operation and theft of motor vehicle.

Freed is scheduled to appear in court on Jan 6, 2020, while Maurice is set to appear on Dec. 23.