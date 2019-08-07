Police are looking into a recent rash of thefts of older model Hondas and Acuras in northeast Edmonton.

Investigators say 30 Honda and Acura vehicles manufactured before 2006 have been stolen since July 1.

Most of the tefts have happened in the Evansdale, Belle Rive and Killarney areas, particularly at residences near the green belt running along 162 Avenue, according to police.

“We believe the suspects are using bicycles to travel along the green belt and are then exiting into the numerous cul de sacs and roadways that link up with that pathway,” says Det. Bryan Macaulay with EPS Northeast Division in a release. “A common tactic is for suspects to ride around in the early hours of the morning, checking door handles for unlocked vehicles and generally looking for vehicles that are easier to steal.”

Police released home security footage showing a person of interest in one of those incidents.