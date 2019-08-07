Police say a fire that levelled an under construction home in west Edmonton is "non-criminal" in nature, saying it was set by two children.

Flames broke out just after 3 p.m. on Sunday and soon burnt the home to the ground.

Fire officials tell CTV News Edmonton that five nearby homes and two cars also have heat and ash damage. In total, the fire caused an estimated $650,000 in damage.

Investigators say they spoke with the children who admitted to playing in the home with a lighter when they accidentally lit a fire.

Police are not identifying the children or their ages, saying they are working with the families on fire safety education.

With files from Kelsey Dyer