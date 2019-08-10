Police have released additional photos and a map of the suspected travels of a woman who hasn't been heard from since June.

Patricia Wendy Pangracs, 32, was last heard from on June 7 and reported missing July 8. She was thought to be in the Edmonton region.

On Saturday, EPS will be searching rural properties, with landowners' consent, in the area of Range Road 233 and Township Road 514.

Police said "a series of events preceding her disappearance have suggested she had been in the area."

Investigators from the missing persons unit and homicide section are working together on the file.

"Due to the large area of land we are searching, we are also asking residents who live or have property in the area of Range Road 233 and Township Road 514 to check their properties, sheds and other outbuildings for anything unusual," said Det. Jared Buhler of the EPS Homicide Section.

"It is possible that Ms. Pangracs may have sought shelter or left personal property in the area."

Police are also investigating the possibility Pangracs was in the Bruderheim and Beaumont area between the evening of June 7 and Saturday, June 8.

She is believed to have been travelling in a white 2011 Cadillac CTS, which was visibly damaged on the front passenger bumper.

A route she is believed to have taken through Beaumont suggests she turned south onto 50 Street from westbound Township Road 510, then west onto Montalet Rue, before turning west onto 50 Avenue and then south onto Range Road 243.

People with video surveillance near this route captured between 3:30 and 6 a.m. on June 8 are asked to contact police immediately, as is anyone with information about Pangracs' location or those who spoke to her in the weeks before her disappearance.

EPS can be reached at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone, and Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Pangracs is 5'5" and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. According to EPS, Pangracs was last seen wearing dark pants, blue heeled boots, a dark zippered jacket and a white long-sleeved shirt. She was also carrying a dark-colored purse, a phone and sunglasses.

Her disappearance is considered out of character and events leading up to her being reported missing have caused concern, police said.