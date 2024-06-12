EDMONTON
    Police search for 17-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since early May

    Anisha Clacken (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) Anisha Clacken (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)
    The Edmonton Police Service is searching for a teen girl who hasn't been seen in more than a month.

    Anisha Clacken, 17, was last seen in early May at the Belvedere Transit Station.

    She has not been heard from since that time.

    Anisha is described as 4'10" with a slim build, curly black hair, and brown eyes, and has piercings on her lip and ears.

    She is a transit user, and is known to spend time in the Whyte Avenue area.

    Anyone with information about Anisha's whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

