Police search for 17-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since early May

The Edmonton Police Service is searching for a teen girl who hasn't been seen in more than a month.

Anisha Clacken, 17, was last seen in early May at the Belvedere Transit Station.

She has not been heard from since that time.

Anisha is described as 4'10" with a slim build, curly black hair, and brown eyes, and has piercings on her lip and ears.

She is a transit user, and is known to spend time in the Whyte Avenue area.

Anyone with information about Anisha's whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.