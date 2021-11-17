Police search for 2 thieves after Edmonton hotel robbery
EDMONTON -
Police are looking for two thieves after a hotel robbery in north central Edmonton on Monday.
Officers with the Edmonton Police Service were called to a robbery with a weapon at around 2:35 a.m. in the area of 127 Avenue and 120 Street.
According to EPS, two men entered the hotel, pulled out a firearm on staff and fled the hotel on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Both thieves are being described as:
- Indigenous
- 25 to 35 years old
- 5’6” to 5’10” with a medium build
- Hand and face tattoos
Police have posted a close-up video of the men’s tattoos online to help identify them.
(Source: EPS)
Anyone with information about this incident should contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.