Police search for 2 witnesses in fatal parking lot shooting

Edmonton police are looking for help to identify two witnesses and the car they were driving in the death of a man last month.

Emergency crews were called to a Circle K parking lot in the area of 104 Street and 107 Avenue in the early morning hours of Dec. 18.

When they arrived, they found Ahmed Mohamed, 36, suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say he died on scene shortly afterwards.

Investigators are now looking for a male and a female who were in the area at the time.

It is believed they were driving a newer model silver or grey Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information about the witnesses or about the homicide is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police believe two people who may be witnesses to a homicide were driving a Nissan Altima similar to this one.