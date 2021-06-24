EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect they believe to be connected to two homicides.

Homicide investigators are searching for 21-year-old Montana Houle who is wanted for two second-degree murder warrants in conection to the homicides of Deng Malith Deng, 32, in August of 2020 and Trevor Waskahat, 24, in June this year.

EPS say Houle may still be in the Edmonton area and is known to have connections to the Calling Lake area.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous, police say.

Houle is described by investigators as an Indigenous man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’11” tall and 140 pounds with two tattoos, one with the word “overcome” on his upper back and a “W” symbol on his left chest.

Anyone with information about Houle or his whereabouts is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.